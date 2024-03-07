Mike ‘The Situation’ & Wife Lauren Sorrentino Welcome Third Child & Reveal Baby Girl’s Name

They’ve got a whole new situation on their hands! Jersey Shore‘s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, have welcomed their third child together — a baby girl! In a new Instagram post that Mike, 41, shared on Thursday, March 6, the reality TV star revealed the name of their new daughter.

“Gym Tan Situation Family of 5,” Mike captioned the post, which featured photos of him and Lauren, 39, with their latest addition to the family. “We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family. Luna Lucia Sorrentino, born March 6th 2024 at 3:49pm weighing in at 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length.”

At the end of his caption, Mike joked, “3 under 3 will be quite the situation, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

In addition to baby Luna, Mike and Lauren also share children Romeo Reign and Mia Bella. Romeo, 2, was born in May 2021, and Mia, 14 months, was born in January 2023.

In the comments section of Mike’s carousel post, a few of his Jersey Shore castmates congratulated the happy parents. Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio gushed, “Full house!!!! Congrats Mike And Lauren’s!!!!”

Last year, Mike and Lauren announced they were expecting a third child. In a September 2023 Instagram post, the couple shared a photo of Lauren’s sonogram and wrote, “Good things come in threes. Adding another pumpkin to our patch. Baby #3 coming March 2024.”

Before welcoming her first child with Mike, Lauren suffered a miscarriage in 2019 within the first seven weeks of her pregnancy. At the time, she opened up about the “heart-wrenching” ordeal during an interview on Good Morning America.

“When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing,” Lauren said before adding, “It was hard. It was really difficult.”

The now-mother of three then explained why she chose to share the miscarriage news with the world.

“I didn’t want to hold this in,” Lauren pointed out. “I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”