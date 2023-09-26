‘Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Expecting 3rd Baby: ‘Adding Another Pumpkin to Our Patch’

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 41, and his wife Lauren Sorrentino, 38, are expecting their third child! The lovebirds took to Instagram to share the happy news in the form of several adorable family photos that featured their two kids, Romeo Reign, 2, and nine-month-old daughter Mia Bella, as well as a sonogram photo of their upcoming bundle of joy. “Good things come in threes 🥹 Adding another pumpkin to our patch 🙏🏼 Baby #3 coming March 2024,” the caption for the post read.

In the epic snapshots, Mike wore a long-sleeved white shirt with dark blue jeans and white sneakers. Lauren donned a brown turtleneck short-sleeved dress with black and sheer patterned tights and black boots. Little Romeo wore a “Big Brother” short-sleeved white and orange shirt, dark jeans, and black sneakers, and Mia wore a matching “Big Sister” shirt along with denim overalls and white slippers.

Soon after the announcement post went up, many followers took to the comments section to share congratulatory messages. Some of Mike’s Jersey Shore co-stars, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also shared comments. “Welcome to tbe 3 club!!!! 💕💙,” Snooki, who is also a parent of three, read.

Before Mike and Lauren shared their happy news, the former talked about the possibility of having a third child, at the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation last month. “Our magic number was always three,” he told HollywoodLife exclusively. “We’re having fun right now being mom and dad and trying to balance two. The door’s always open for number three in the future.”

Mike and Lauren first started dating in college but broke up before Mike stepped into the spotlight on Jersey Shore. They eventually reconnected and got engaged in April 2018. Their wedding happened in November 2018, and then Mike went off to serve a prison sentence for tax fraud. After he got out in September 2019, he and Lauren announced they were expecting their first child at the end of 2020, and Romeo was born in May 2021. Mia was later welcomed in January 2023.