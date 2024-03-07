Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Nephew Mason Disick’s Denim ‘Fit Check’ in Rare Clip

Khloé Kardashian had to show off her nephew Mason Disick‘s designer duds! The 14-year-old was seen in a rare social media appearance, thanks to the 39-year-old reality TV star. In a new clip that Khloé shared to her Instagram Stories, Mason wore an all-denim outfit, complete with Timberland boots, a classy silver belt and chain and large silver rings.

“Fit check, Chrome, Chrome, show me the belt. Yes, Mason!” Khloé was heard saying in the background of the recent clip while Mason displayed the full outfit. “Let me see these rings. What is happening? Chrome, Chrome, Chrome!”

Khloé is the ultimate auntie of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Her sister Kourtney Kardashian shares Mason with her other children, Penelope and Reign, with her ex Scott Disick. As for Khloé, she shares her daughter, True, and son, Tatum, with her ex Tristan Thompson.

In the past, the Good American founder has made it a point to include all of her nieces and nephews in fun cousin outings and parties. In July 2023, Khloé explained in a public Instagram Stories statement that she loves “ALL of [her] nieces and nephews more than [she] can express.”

However, she faced backlash at the time for saying in an episode of The Kardashians that she felt like the “third parent” to her niece Dream. Rob Kardashian shares Dream, 7, with his ex Blac Chyna. Most fans of the show know that KoKo hosts playdates between her daughter, True, 5, and Dream because they have a close cousin bond.

“Dream and I are particularly close,” Khloé acknowledged in her social media note. “My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure. I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have. I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That’s what family does. We are a tribe and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies.”