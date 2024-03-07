 Katy Perry Bares G-String at Billboard Women in Music Awards: Photos – Hollywood Life

Katy Perry Shows Off G-String in Red Lace-Up Outfit at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards: Photos

The 'American Idol' judge flashed her full backside to the cameras, wearing just a black G-string underneath her red mermaid-styled skirt.

March 7, 2024 11:56AM EST
Katy Perry at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards
Image Credit: Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

Katy Perry brought all the style to the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards last night! The 39-year-old pop icon sent hearts racing while walking the red carpet on Wednesday, March 6, in a red, two-piece lace-up ensemble. Katy even proudly flashed her G-string in the back of the long mermaid skirt while posing for pictures.

The “I Kissed a Girl” hitmaker completed her look with red lipstick, and she tied her long black hair up in a ponytail. Katy also wore tall black high heels. Later that evening, she shared photos of her bold outfit to Instagram and included a funny clip of her G-string being zoomed in on camera.

“you’re my butterfly, sugar, baby,” she captioned the post, which also included snaps that showed off her lower back butterfly tattoo. Before going into the event at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater, Katy answered questions about how it felt to represent women in the music business.

“I’m so happy to be here. Every woman here deserves all of [the recognition],” the “California Gurls” singer said. “I know there are some incredible people tonight.”

Katy was also asked about her forthcoming departure from American Idol, according to an X video shared by Billboard. As for whether the future holds new music, Katy responded, “Perhaps.”

“That is my very first industry, being a musician,” she acknowledged before adding why she chose to leave the famous singing competition show. “You know, I had to create space in order to let my wings unfold the way they are meant to be and the future, and I’m very excited for this year.”

Last month, the “ET” songstress revealed she was leaving American Idol after seven seasons.

“I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for Idol,” Katy explained to Jimmy Kimmel during a February 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected with me, like, the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse, that pulse to my own beat.”

As for whether or not her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, knew about her decision, Katy quipped, “Well, they’ll find out tonight.”

“They figure I’ve been in the studio for a while, so they figured something is coming,” she added. “I love the show so much, but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”

