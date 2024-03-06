Gisele Bundchen Gets Choked Up While Rehashing Tom Brady Divorce in New Interview

Gisele Bündchen appeared to get emotional during a new television interview. The 43-year-old model sat down with ABC News’ Robin Roberts to discuss her current life and co-parenting with ex-husband Tom Brady. According to a trailer from the interview, Gisele seemingly got choked up after Robin asked how she’s doing.

“Well, when you say,” Gisele began before noticeably tearing up. She then turned her head away and asked the crew off-camera, “Sorry, guys. I don’t know … can I have a moment?”

Throughout the interview, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel opened up about her life post-divorce, noting, “Everything I’ve experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don’t want. … Where my heart is now is where I am right now. I’m living my truth and I’m not apologizing for it.”

“At the end of the day, if you’re not truthful to who you are, then it doesn’t work,” she said, possibly referring to her former marriage with Tom, 46. Gisele then admitted, “I think, you know, there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do.”

Toward the end of the new clip from the upcoming interview, Gisele was asked if she would start dating again, to which she responded, “Um,” before the teaser ended.

Gisele’s full Impact x Nightline segment will stream on Hulu on Thursday, March 7.

Tom and Gisele shocked the entire world in October 2022 when they jointly announced the end of their marriage. The spouses — who share children Benjamin and Vivian — insisted they had “amicably” split and that they were dedicated to co-parenting their kids. The former football quarterback is also a dad to son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

At the time, Tom’s status with the NFL had made headlines, as he had initially retired and un-retired from the league. Many speculated whether or not his career impacted his relationship with Gisele or vice versa. However, the catwalk queen shut down the rumors during an interview with Vanity Fair.

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” Gisele insisted in March 2023. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

Since their split, Gisele has been romantically linked to Joaquim Valente. The reported pair have not publicly addressed their relationship.