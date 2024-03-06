Demi Lovato Reveals She Gets Injectables ‘Every 3 Months’ in New Beauty Partnership

Demi Lovato is embracing her motto — what’s wrong with being confident? The 31-year-old powerhouse vocalist revealed that she uses cosmetic injectables. Embracing her new role as the spokesperson for the anti-wrinkle injection Xeomin, Demi — who goes by she/her and they/them pronouns — explained why she wanted to “share” this part of her life with fans.

“I’m always transparent with my fans, and this is something I wanted to share,” the “Skin of My Teeth” hitmaker told PEOPLE on Wednesday, March 6. “It normalizes it and takes the taboo away from injectables. It’s all about what makes you feel like your best self. Don’t listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin.”

Demi continued that they have “always believed in making choices that are empowering, [keep you] true to yourself and help you look and feel your best,” whether that means undergoing cosmetic enhancements or experimenting with makeup.

“I’ve incorporated Xeomin into my routine every three months, and it gives me the results I want while still looking like myself,” Demi explained to the outlet. “There are times I like to get glam and times when I don’t like to wear makeup at all, and this gives me the confidence for both.”

Aside from using “Renée Rouleau skin-care products and Xeomin,” the Disney Channel alum pointed out that she is “growing [her] hair out.”

“I don’t know what it will look like for the wedding, but hopefully it’s longer and still the same color,” they added, referring to their upcoming wedding to fiancé Jordan “Jute$” Lutes.

Demi got engaged to the fellow music artist in December 2023. She announced the big news in an Instagram post at the time.

“I’m still speechless,” Demi wrote in the caption. “Last night was the best night of my life, and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic. My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you … every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true, and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you, baby.”

Two months later, Demi appeared on a TODAY segment in February to talk about how their relationship has changed her life.

“Having someone that you can be your weirdest, goofiest self with is just so much fun. We have a blast together,” the “29” artist gushed. “We are able to create music together, which is something I’ve never done before.”

As for her wedding plans, Demi pointed out that they’d love to have the Goo Goo Dolls play “Iris” at the event.