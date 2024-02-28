Jamie Lee Curtis, Larry David, & More Stars React After Death of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Star Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis died on February 27 and the news was confirmed the following day. The Curb Your Enthusiasm actor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and suffered a heart attack at the time of his death. His publicist Jeff Abraham, confirmed the heartbreaking news on February 28 and also shared a statement on behalf of Richards’ wife.

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” he said in the statement obtained by Deadline. Although the couple had been married for nearly two decades, Richard and Joyce did not welcome any children together. Keep reading to see how celebrities reacted to the late 76-year-old’s death.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis, 65, starred in Anything but Love alongside Richard for four seasons in the late 1980s. She took to Instagram on February 28 and penned a lengthy statement in response to the somber news. “I’ve just read that my friend Richard Lewis has died. I remember exactly where I was when I saw a billboard of him about a stand up special on Sunset Boulevard when we were casting the ABC pilot Anything But Love and asked the casting people to bring him in to audition to play my best friend/maybe boyfriend, Marty Gold. I thought he was handsome,” her note began. “He made me laugh, which is the one thing that a strong, capable woman, can’t really do for herself.”

The legendary actress noted how Richard “blew everyone else away” on set and how much she enjoyed working with him. “It turns out he was a wonderful actor,” Jamie continued. “Deep and so freaking funny.” Additionally, the 65-year-old admitted that Richard is the “reason” she is sober today. “He also is the reason I am sober. He helped me. I am forever grateful for him for that act of grace alone,” she penned. “He found love with Joyce and that, of course, besides his sobriety, is what mattered most to him. I’m weeping as I write this. Strange way of saying thank you to a sweet and funny man. Rest in laughter, Richard. My Marty, I love you, Hannah!”

Larry David

One of the first to react was Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star Larry David, 76. He currently stars on the iconic series and worked alongside Richard over the show’s 12 seasons. “Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” he wrote in statement give to HBO, per Variety. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

Cheryl Hines

Along with Larry, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines, 58, made sure to honor Richard with a tribute shared via Instagram. Cheryl shared a selfie alongside the late comedian and gushed over him and his life in the caption. “When I was young I had the biggest crush on Richard Lewis. He was the funniest person on stage and the most handsome comedian,” the RV star wrote. “Then when I was cast on Curb Your Enthusiasm, I got to work with him and it was a dream come true.”

Cheryl, who is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also explained how “loving” Richard was to everyone around him. “Yes, he was the comedian I fell in love with, but he was also one of the most loving people I know. He would take time to tell the people he loved what they meant to him – especially in recent years,” she continued. “In between takes on Curb, he would tell me how special I was to him and how much he loved me. To be loved by Richard Lewis. A true gift. I love you Richard. You will be missed. Sending my love to Joyce and to all of Richard’s family. Larry, Richard adored you. But you know that.”

Albert Brooks

RIP Richard Lewis. A brilliantly funny man who will missed by all. The world needed him now more than ever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) February 28, 2024

Defending Your Life actor Albert Brooks, 76, took to social media to pay his respects to Richard on February 28. “RIP Richard Lewis,” he wrote in the post. “A brilliantly funny man who will missed by all. The world needed him now more than ever.” Albert is known for his work on many hit shows and films including Weeds, Modern Romance, Finding Nemo, and more.