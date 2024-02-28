Larry David Reacts After ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Co-Star Richard Lewis’ Death: ‘Made Me Sob’

Larry David, 76, has responded to the tragic death of Richard Lewis with a somber statement given to HBO and Variety. The actors worked alongside each other on Curb Your Enthusiasm, which is currently airing its 12th season. “Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” Larry wrote. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

Richard, whose death by heart attack was revealed on February 28, per Variety, appeared on the very first episode of the hit comedy series in 2000. Most recently, the actor filmed an episode for Season 12 of the show, which premiered on February 4. Larry and his late colleague were friends for many years, as they knew each other since they were preteens at summer camp.

Nearly one year before Richard died, he announced his retirement from comedy after a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. “Hey listen, I just wrapped a couple of weeks ago season 12 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and it was just an amazing season and I’m so grateful to be a part of that show,” he said in a video shared via X in April 2023. “But you know the last three and a half years, I’ve had sort of a rocky time and people said, ‘I haven’t heard from you, are you still touring?’”

During the clip, the Anything but Love alum also revealed that he underwent surgery multiple times. “I had four surgeries back to back to back to back, it was incredible, I couldn’t believe it, it was bad luck, but that’s life,” Richard explained. “I’m finished with stand-up. I’m just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson’s disease but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all my friends and my fans. And now you know where it’s been at the last three and a half years. God bless you.”

Richard is survived by his wife, Joyce Lapinsky, who he married in 2005. At the time of his death, HBO also released a statement. “We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched,” the note read. “Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families, our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter.”