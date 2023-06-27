Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 69, Does Shirtless Pushups To Get ‘In Shape’ For Debates With President Biden: Watch

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 69, is gearing up for the presidential debates by hitting the gym. The anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist shared a video of himself doing pushups and calling out President Joe Biden, 80. “Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden!”, he captioned the now-viral clip. The shirtless politician ended up doing a total of nine pushups but was visibly shaking by the seventh one.

Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden! pic.twitter.com/ns8MdJVlmx — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 25, 2023

By the end of the clip, a man off-camera shouted, “That’s a fit boy!”, to which RFK Jr. responded by sharing a big smile. Soon after he shared the video, many of his 1.7 million followers took to the comments to react to seeing the 69-year-old hit the gym. “Why would anyone do *eight and half* pushups?”, one fan inquired, to which RFK Jr. replied, “Final set.” He also followed it up by confirming that he can, indeed, do more than 10 pushups. “p.s. And yes, I can do more than 10 pushups. That was my last set,” he explained.

One admirer couldn’t help but praise the father-of-six for exercising in denim. “The fact you’re working out in jeans is bada**”, they penned, while another joked, “The debate is going to be cool, but the push-up competition is going to be incredible.” The candidate also took to Instagram that same day and added how he plans to “restore” the United States to “health.” He captioned the same clip, “As President, I will restore America as the global example of health & well-being. Not through pills or syringes, but through character and self-discipline. And I will continue to walk the walk and lead by example.”

He concluded his note by adding that his followers should, “Get yourself in shape” to prepare “for a Kennedy Presidency!” RFK Jr. is the nephew of the late John F. Kennedy and the son of the late Robert F. Kennedy. Both of the late Kennedy men were assassinated. RFK Jr. announced that he was running for president in Apr. 2023, as reported by NPR. In a video he shared via Instagram on Jun. 10, he compared himself to his late dad. “My father was in many ways in the same position that I am in today. He was running against a President in his own party. He was running against a war. He was running at a time of unprecedented polarization in our country,” he wrote in the caption.

RFK Jr. is married to Curb Your Enthusiasm alum Cheryl Hines, 57, who he shares a stepdaughter, Catherine Rose, 19, with. He has six children from his previous marriages to Emily Ruth Black, 65, and the late Mary Richardson Kennedy. Cheryl, for her part, was previously married to movie producer Paul Young from 2002 until their split in 2010. While her hubby was showing off his pushups, Cheryl took to Instagram on Jun. 24 to post a video from her trip to Italy. “Beautiful Rome,” she captioned the post.

