Mel B Hilariously Trolls Scary Spice’s Leopard Print Obsession in New Video: ‘Of Course I’ve Got Leopard Print Oven Gloves’

Mel B, otherwise known as her beloved Spice Girls persona Scary Spice, took to TikTok on Monday, February 26, to poke fun at herself with a hilarious new video. In the clip, she stomped into a living area in a brown bodysuit and leopard print boots. “I’m Scary Spice! Of course I’ve got leopard print boots,” she said as she kicked her heel in the air. She was then seen at an oven, rocking leopard print oven gloves. “I’m Scary Spice. Of course I’ve got leopard print oven gloves!” she said. While making her way to the fridge with a matching backpack, she admitted that “of course” she has a leopard print backpack.

She then donned a long leopard print coat, which she flipped behind her as she stalked out the front door, showed off a leopard print hooded blanket, a leopard print water bottle, leopard print slippers, and a leopard print manicure. In the final clip, the Special Forces star stomped out of her house in a classic “Girl Power” walk, her leopard print coat billowing out behind her. “Scary Spice reporting for duty!” she captioned the video on Monday, alongside a leopard emoji.

Mel, 48, has 815k followers on the social media platform, and they flooded the comments thread with reactions. “I’m Scary Spice, of course I don’t age,” quipped a fan, while another asked, “can we have one of these with each Spice Girl??” A third wondered, “Am…I…Scary Spice?” and a fourth gushed, “Mel B really does rock the leopard print proper.”

While Mel’s video was a fun take on leopard print, it certainly wasn’t entirely a joke. She’s known to rock fierce leopard print ensembles to this day — most recently to a visit to Sirius XM studios in January. She donned a brown bodysuit, leopard print high heeled boots, and a leopard print scarf for the January 8 appearance in New York City.

In November, she slayed a skintight, one-shouldered leopard print dress with a thigh high slit dress to the America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League event in Los Angeles.