Lori Harvey Shows Off Gorgeous Pixie Hair Makeover During Milan Fashion Week: Photos

Lori Harvey, 27, decided to debut her new hair transformation during Milan Fashion Week! While at the Ferragamo show on February 24, Steve Harvey‘s daughter showed off her chic new pixie haircut and sent fans online into a frenzy. The model’s new tresses are a stark contrast to her shoulder-length curls which she noticeably still had just one week ago.

While Lori sat in the front row at the show, she also made sure to dress to impress. The 27-year-old rocked an over-the-knee silk coat which featured a two-tone design. Lori accessorized the ensemble with sexy black tights, open-toe heels, and a brown leather purse. Meanwhile, she glammed up the look with pink blush, winged eyeliner, and a glossy brown lip. She even made sure that her nude manicure matched her vibe for the evening.

Soon after photos of Lori at the show landed on social media, many of her fans took to the comments to react. “she pulling off the pixie,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “My baby looks so GOODTTT!!! [sic]” Meanwhile, several others compared her new hairstyle to that of actress Halle Berry, 57. “Halle Berry is that you,” the third fan penned, while a fourth chimed in with, “It’s giving Halle berry.”

Just last week, Lori stunned in London and rocked shoulder-length Hollywood curls. “Touched down in London Town for @burberry,” she captioned a carousel of photos on February 20. For this look Lori wowed in a grey pantsuit and left little to the imagination with her unbuttoned blouse. The blazer was oversized and also worn open to reveal her low-cut shirt. Many of Lori’s 5 million followers then took to the comments to gush over her look. “Lori…you are literally the most beautiful woman to exist,” one admirer wrote, while a second added, “Just pure perfection feminine, sexy, and classy.”

Just last month, Lori sizzled in a blue bikini during a tropical getaway ahead of her birthday. She shared the sexy photos via Instagram and swooned over the trip in the caption. “A Capricorn in her element,” she penned. During her swim Lori accessorized the bikini with a straw beach hat, gold earrings, and a dainty chain around her waist. Many gushed over the moment via the comments. “All caps are baddies,” one fan wrote, while a second added, “Capricorn girls are the best.”