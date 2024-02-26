Eva Mendes Returns to Fashion Week After 10 Years: ‘Out of the House’

View gallery Image Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for New York & Company

Eva Mendes is back at Fashion Week! The Hitch actress, 49, revealed that she attended the Dolce Gabbana show for Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 24. Eva hadn’t attended any fashion week events for a decade, and she seemed very excited to be back as she showed off her beautiful hair and makeup. She looked gorgeous with her hair teased up and sporting eye-catching diamond jewelry.

In the caption, Eva revealed that she hadn’t attended any Fashion Week events since becoming a mom, when she welcomed her first daughter Esmeralda in 2014. “Mami’s first fashion week in over 10 years!” she wrote. “Yup, I haven’t gone to a fashion event since I’ve been a Mama. Time flies when you’re mommying. Thanks for getting me out of the house, @dolcegabbana!”

Besides the selfies showing off her hair and makeup, Eva also shared a few photos with her full outfit. She sported a long, leopard-print, fur coat over a black top, and she wore some big pointed sunglasses. In another post, she joked that her longtime partner Ryan Gosling (as well as Sofía Loren) were her inspiration for the look.

Fashion Week isn’t the only exciting thing going on in the Mendes-Gosling household recently! Ryan is also nominated for the Best Supporting Actor award at the 96th Academy Awards for his portrayal of Ken in Barbie, which is also nominated for Best Picture. While it’s certainly exciting for the actor, the Academy did receive some backlash for not also nominating star Margot Robbie or director Greta Gerwig.

While some fans may have been upset, Eva showed her support for her husband in a sweet post in January. “So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to [the] Oscars,” she wrote. “So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie.”