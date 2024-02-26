Brandi Glanville Claims Andy Cohen Still Has Not Personally Issued Apology for Alleged ‘Inappropriateness’

Brandi Glanville, 51, accused Andy Cohen, 55, of sexual harassment on February 22. The Bravo executive then issued a public apology via social media, however, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has claimed she hasn’t been sent a “personal” apology. She took to X (Twitter) to slam the 55-year-old for failing to do so on February 26. “I have not received a personal apology from anyone,” Brandi tweeted.

She then criticized Andy for the apology and claimed it was for his supporters rather than for her. “I saw an apology that Andy posted TO HIS FANS for his mistreatment of me and inappropriateness,” Brandi concluded in the same post. Page Six reported the news of the letter Brandi’s lawyers sent to NBC, Shed Media, and Warner Bros, on February 22. In the letter, it was alleged that Andy had reportedly sent Brandi a video in 2022 in which he said he wanted to “sleep with another Bravo star” while “thinking” of her.

Additionally, the 51-year-old alleged that Andy had “invited” her to “watch” him in the above-mentioned scenario. “Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career,” the letter claimed. “This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted. It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people.”

Andy took to social media that same day to issue an apology and claimed that the remarks were meant as a joke. “The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi,” he penned in the post. “It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.” A source close to the matter later revealed to Page Six on February 26 why Andy didn’t apologize in a “private” manner.

The insider noted that Brandi “went public with her complaint 2 years after continuing a friendship, without ever mentioning anything personally, so it seems Andy followed suit with the public apology.” The tabloid’s source also claimed that Brandi has “suddenly turned the tables on Andy” after he had “been there for her and offered support.” Meanwhile, a separate source told the same outlet that Brandi was “in” on the joke. “She was clearly in on the joke between her, Andy and Kate based on her responses and the fact that she continued her friendship with both of them,” they said.