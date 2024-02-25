 Kylie Jenner Shows Off Legs in Black Leather Khy Coat With Slits – Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner Gets Leggy in Black Leather Khy Coat With High Slits: Watch

The reality star confidently posed for a photo shoot in the epic look as her hair was down and flowing.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 25, 2024 5:56PM EST
Kylie Jenner
View gallery
Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Kylie Jenner keeps a low-profile exiting Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s 40th birthday celebration at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 11 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kylie Jenner Stuns in Jean Paul Gaultier as the Gaultier Runway show in Paris, France. 25 Jan 2023 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA936156_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner, 26, continues to show off new looks from her clothing brand, Khy! The makeup mogul took to Instagram on Sunday to share a new video in which she modeled a long black leather coat with two high slits on the sides. She was posing for a photo shoot and had her long flowing hair down as she also rocked black backless heels and flaunted her legs.

“the faux leather trench. back in stock on khy.com @khy,” she captioned the post. She also shared a series of photos of herself in the same look and called it her “favorite trench.”

Once the video and photos were posted, Kylie’s followers were full of compliments. “So stunning and beautiful,” one follower wrote, while another praised her poses. A third shared many hearts and Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian also wrote, “Gorgeous girl.”

Before Kylie shared her black leather look, she shared a set of posts for a different look from Khy. The beauty took a mirror selfie and video while wearing the brand’s sueded twist mini dress. She paired it with nude heels and looked confident as she posed with her hair down.

Kylie’s clothing brand, Khy, was first launched in the fall of 2023. Since then, she’s been having fun releasing new drops that her supporters get truly excited for. Other looks that are in the latest drop include a white cutout crop top and fitted skirt as well as a similar pants set. The entrepreneur hasn’t been shy about sharing photos and video of herself and others modeling the pieces and they always get a lot of attention.

Before Kylie started promoting her latest Khy drop, she made headlines for posting photos of herself lounging by a pool in a flattering bikini. Her hair was wet and she accessorized with simple earrings and a gorgeous gold chain bracelet. She also appeared to be makeup-free, showing off her natural beauty. She reportedly wore the look as she spent time with family in Palm Springs, CA.

ad