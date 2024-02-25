Kylie Jenner Gets Leggy in Black Leather Khy Coat With High Slits: Watch

Kylie Jenner, 26, continues to show off new looks from her clothing brand, Khy! The makeup mogul took to Instagram on Sunday to share a new video in which she modeled a long black leather coat with two high slits on the sides. She was posing for a photo shoot and had her long flowing hair down as she also rocked black backless heels and flaunted her legs.

“the faux leather trench. back in stock on khy.com @khy,” she captioned the post. She also shared a series of photos of herself in the same look and called it her “favorite trench.”

Once the video and photos were posted, Kylie’s followers were full of compliments. “So stunning and beautiful,” one follower wrote, while another praised her poses. A third shared many hearts and Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian also wrote, “Gorgeous girl.”

Before Kylie shared her black leather look, she shared a set of posts for a different look from Khy. The beauty took a mirror selfie and video while wearing the brand’s sueded twist mini dress. She paired it with nude heels and looked confident as she posed with her hair down.

Kylie’s clothing brand, Khy, was first launched in the fall of 2023. Since then, she’s been having fun releasing new drops that her supporters get truly excited for. Other looks that are in the latest drop include a white cutout crop top and fitted skirt as well as a similar pants set. The entrepreneur hasn’t been shy about sharing photos and video of herself and others modeling the pieces and they always get a lot of attention.

Before Kylie started promoting her latest Khy drop, she made headlines for posting photos of herself lounging by a pool in a flattering bikini. Her hair was wet and she accessorized with simple earrings and a gorgeous gold chain bracelet. She also appeared to be makeup-free, showing off her natural beauty. She reportedly wore the look as she spent time with family in Palm Springs, CA.