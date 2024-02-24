 Kylie Jenner Wows in Sheer Fitted White Khy Dress: See Photos & Video – Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner Wows in White Sheer Figure-Hugging Dress From Clothing Brand Khy: Watch

The makeup mogul flaunted various poses as she modeled the new sueded twist mini dress in several photos and video.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 24, 2024 6:04PM EST
Kylie Jenner
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner, 26, looked incredible in her latest set of Instagram photos and video. The Kylie Cosmetics creator modeled a white sueded twist mini dress from her brand, Khy, and nude slip-on heels as her long hair was down. She sat in some snapshots and stood on a sofa and in a doorway in others as she looked confident and comfortable.

One video showed her up close while in the middle of the eye-catching photoshoot, while another showed her holding up her phone to a mirror as she filmed herself posing and walking. “the sueded twist mini dress. coming 02/28 to khy.com,” she captioned the post.

It didn’t take long for Kylie’s followers to compliment her look once she shared the new post. “So pretty,” one follower wrote along with a heart-eyed emoji while another called the dress “gorgeous.” A third exclaimed “Wow!” and a fourth shared that she looked “so beautiful.”

Kylie’s latest set of photos and videos come after she got attention for sharing an eye-catching photo of herself rocking a black bikini top while hanging out outside. She also recently posed for photos while sitting in a car. She modeled large black-framed glasses and a light brown fur coat.

Earlier this month, Kylie also made headlines in a white crop top and sheer skirt, in a video. The skirt served as a beach cover-up and featured stunning embroidery on the front. She wore it while having a great time with friends in sunny weather. There were laughs, drinks, and delicious-looking snacks throughout the fun video.

Kylie’s clothing brand, Khy, launched in the fall of 2023 and has been sharing various looks from the successful company on a regular basis. A new drop was announced in another recent post and got fans very excited. “KHY DROP 004 COMING SOON @khy,” she wrote in the announcement‘s caption on February 22. In the clip, Kylie sizzled in the same white dress she wore in her latest social media photos and also rocked a nude crop top complete with matching skin-tight trousers. 

