Ellie Goulding & Husband Caspar Jopling Split After 4 Years of Marriage

Ellie Goulding, 37, and her husband Caspar Jopling, 32, have separated after four years of marriage. The singer took to her Instagram story on Friday to confirm the split with a message. She also reposted a message Caspar shared on his own social media page. The former lovebirds are parents to a son Arthur, 2.

“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” Ellie wrote in her message. “We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further. Thank you.”

Caspar’s message shared similar sentiments. “Hi people – hope you’re having a good day. I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie’s current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear. Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago,” he wrote.

“Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private,” he continued. “Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this – and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie’s privacy. Thanks a lot Caspar.”

Ellie and Caspar’s split comes after they started dating when they met through mutual friends in 2016. Their private romance led to an engagement in 2018 and they said “I do” the next year. Despite keeping their personal lives mostly private, the ex-couple would sometimes give each other special shoutouts on social media, like the post Ellie made after they got engaged.

“I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her showing off her engagement ring. “No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with.”