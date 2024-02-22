‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Removes ‘Fire Crotch’ Comment That Insulted Lindsay Lohan

It’s not Lindsay Lohan’s fault that the world is, like, in love with her, but she felt “hurt” by a specific joke that was said in the new Mean Girls musical movie. So, the film’s digital version that came out February 20 does not feature the controversial joke. It was edited to cut out the line that insulted Lindsay.

Spoiler alert — the OG Cady Heron, 37, makes a cameo in the new film, but there’s one comment made by Megan Thee Stallion that Lindsay wasn’t happy with.

At one point in the 2024 movie, the “Savage” rapper appears in social media videos and comments about Angourie Rice’s Cady’s sparkling Santa-themed outfit by saying, “Y2K fire crotch is back.” The line was reportedly a reference to a tabloid video from 2006 when Paris Hilton’s friend Brandon Davis called Lindsay a “fire crotch”

“Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” a rep for Lindsay told multiple outlets on January 15. Even her dad, Michael Lohan, was “pissed” over the “disgusting” line, he told TMZ on January 16.

The digital version of the film doesn’t feature the “fire crotch” line. Megan’s cameo ends with the line, “We are going back to red.”

Despite the drama, the Freaky Friday star still supported the new production by showing up to the premiere in New York City last week. She even praised the new flick during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s stood the test of time,” she acknowledged about the 2004 cult classic. “I feel really grateful. I mean, it’s not very often that you have all these movies that do that. Mean Girls really opened the doors for a lot of things going on in schools. I think it’s also a really fun movie, so it’s really a blessing.”

Lindsay also posed for pictures alongside her former co-star and the creator of the Mean Girls universe, Tina Fey. At the premiere, Tina spoke with Entertainment Weekly about how she got Lindsay to appear in the film after Paramount Pictures asked, “Can you get any of the original ladies?”

“And I was like, ‘I can’t fit five people in.’ I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay’s movie,” the former Saturday Night Live writer explained. “As great as they all are, she’s the heart of that movie. And I thought, well, what could she do? I didn’t think [she should] play a teacher. I was trying to think of something that you wouldn’t expect. And just to have her do that late in the movie, it also feels like it comes, I hope, at a time where fans weren’t expecting one more little surprise. It also lets her be smart, which Cady is.”

In November of last year, Lindsay also reprised her role in a Walmart Black Friday commercial alongside her costars Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.