Hannah Gosselin Debuts Her New Boyfriend and Reveals If Mom Kate Has Met Him Amidst Strained Relationship

Image Credit: Pixie Productions

Hannah Gosselin was ready to introduce her man to the world! The former reality TV star, 19, sat down for an interview with her boyfriend, Lennon Johnson Jr., and they revealed whether or not her estranged mom, Kate Gosselin, has met him.

“Well, yeah. She’s my mom,” Hannah pointed out to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, February 21. “We talk about school, and we talk about life. She knows Lennon. So, yeah. I mean, obviously everybody has an opinion, and I’m open to listening to everybody’s opinion, but at the end of the day, my choices are my choices.”

As for Lennon, 21, Hannah gushed that “he’s very kind” to her, and she explained how serious their romance has grown.

“He’s really big on being the best version of yourself you can be,” she said about Lennon. “I think he makes me a good version of myself. And he has big dreams, and I love him.”

Hannah Gosselin Introduces Her Boyfriend Lennon and Shares How He’s Improved Her Confidence #TrueSurvivorStories #SurvivorProfiles #SurvivorResilience #SurvivorStrength #SurvivorSuccess [Video] Hannah Gosselin and her dad, Jon, chat with ET after their… https://t.co/NQ1ICawtsF — Liz Cameron (@LizCamEHF) February 22, 2024

The pair met through mutual friends and celebrated their first anniversary together in August 2023. The college students even started their own YouTube channel titled “Lennon & Hannah.”

Hannah’s dad, Jon Gosselin, was present for the happy couple’s interview, and he jokingly weighed in on how het gets along with Lennon.

“He’s all right,” Jon, 46, said, to which Hannah replied, “What do you mean? You like Lennon!”

“Yeah, we have a lot in common, Lennon and I,” Jon clarified. His daughter then interjected, “Don’t pretend that you don’t [have a good relationship with him].”

It sounds like Lennon made a good impression on all of Hannah’s family; her grandmother also likes his company, Hannah pointed out.

“Oh, she actually likes Lennon. He sat and he held the umbrella for her while it rained and they talked,” Hannah said. “They get along.”

In addition to Hannah, Jon and Kate — the former stars of the reality TV show Jon & Kate Plus 8 — share children Collin, Madelyn, Cara, Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah.

The ex-spouses have had a tense relationship ever since they divorced in 2009. Though Kate was initially given full custody over their eight kids, Collin and Hannah opted to live with their dad in 2018.

During the same recent interview with ET, Jon described his current distant relationship with his ex-wife now that he is in a serious relationship with girlfriend Stephanie Lebo.

“Kate doesn’t care what I do,” he said. “Kate does what Kate does. Kate only cares about Kate. It’s not a problem anymore, I guess. I don’t know. I really don’t know, because I don’t talk to her.”