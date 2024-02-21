Tom Holland Sweetly Shows Support for Zendaya’s Sexy ‘Challengers’ Movie in New Message

Tom Holland is just as excited as we are about Zendaya’s upcoming film Challengers! The 27-year-old Marvel superhero shared a sweet new message in support of his girlfriend’s sports movie, which premieres on April 26.

“You ain’t ready for this one!” Tom wrote via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 21, alongside the clip of the new Challengers film trailer. He also tagged Zendaya in the post.

Challengers stars the 27-year-old Dune franchise actress as Tashi Duncan: a once-successful tennis pro who suffers an apparent career-ending injury and later becomes a coach. Zendaya’s character also seemingly hooks up with two tennis stars, played by Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, one of whom she marries. The film’s teaser features Tashi seducing both of them, which causes tension between both men as they face off on the court.

The first trailer for the film dropped in June 2023, and fans were surprised to see the Euphoria actress in a role that required her to have what appeared to be a threesome.

“Get ready for all these poor Tom Holland tweets after seeing the Challengers second trailer,” one person tweeted shortly after the new teaser dropped this week. Many social media users, however, came to Tom’s defense by pointing out that he just expressed his enthusiasm for the sports drama.

“The man just reposted this trailer on his story lol,” one X user tweeted. “He won, he gets her everyday. It’s giving he could care less what random losers online say. She is an actress and doing her job, like him [sic].”

Aside from Challengers, Zendaya has also faced questions about her intimate onscreen moments with her friend and co-star Timothée Chalamet regarding their new film, Dune: Part Two. Their Dune characters, Chani and Paul, kiss and share several close scenes together throughout the movie.

According to a TikTok video from one of the Dune: Part Two international premieres, Zendaya explained that kissing a co-star is just part of being an actor.

“Well, I think it’s our job,” she said. “So, no it’s not [weird]. It’s not our first rodeo.”

As for Tom, the Spider-Man actor has been dating Zendaya since 2021. The two prefer to keep their relationship away from the public eye as much as possible, but they’ve both supported one another’s endeavors. Most recently, Tom was spotted attending an afterparty in London to celebrate the Disney Channel alum for Dune: Part Two.