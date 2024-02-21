Teresa Giudice Sizzles in Shimmery White Bikini While in Miami: ‘Enjoying the Sun’

Teresa Giudice, 51, took to Instagram to share two new photos of her spending time in Miami, FL and looking great! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posed in a lounge chair while wearing a white bikini and pointy-framed sunglasses as her hair was down. She also rocked natural-looking makeup and looked confident as she gave a slight smile to the camera.

“Enjoying the sun,” Teresa captioned the post, which was met with a lot of compliments. “You look great,” one follower wrote, while another encouraged her to “ignore the haters.” A third called her “beautiful,” and a fourth called her sunglasses “adorable.”

Before Teresa got attention for her latest photos, she made headlines for celebrating her daughter Milania‘s 18th birthday. The doting mom shared a post that included several photos and videos of the teen throughout the years as well as a loving message.

“Happy 18th birthday 🎂 to my gorgeous Milania, my mini me! 🎉,” she wrote in the post, which can be seen here. “You’ve blossomed into an incredible young woman with a heart of gold. Your beauty radiates both inside and out, and your love, care, and kindness never cease to amaze me.”

Teresa, who is also the mother of daughters Gia, 23, Gabriella, 20, and Audriana , 14, also shared gorgeous photos of her and her husband Luis Ruelas during Valentine’s Day weekend. She wore a pretty metallic gold sleeveless long dress with a low neckline and black heels. She also had her long hair down and accessorized with a gold rose choker necklace. Luis wore a white button-down top and dark pants with black boots. The lovebirds posed in front of what appeared to be cherry blossom trees and looked incredibly happy together.

“Valentine’s weekend with my Love in Miami ❤️🔥 #forevermyvalentine #lover #miami,” the doting wife captioned the holiday-themed post. Like with her latest post, many followers complimented the couple and wished them well. “Best dressed always,” one follower wrote, while another called them “gorgeous.” Gia also took the time to comment. “So cute,” she lovingly wrote.