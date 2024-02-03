Teresa Giudice Celebrates ‘Mini Me’ Daughter Milania’s 18th Birthday With Sweet Photos: ‘Life of the Party’

Teresa Giudice, 51, took to Instagram this week to wish a Happy 18th Birthday to her daughter Milania. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared several videos as well as a video clip of the teen throughout the years on Friday and added a loving message in the caption.

“Happy 18th birthday 🎂 to my gorgeous Milania, my mini me! 🎉,” she wrote in the post, which can be seen here. “You’ve blossomed into an incredible young woman with a heart of gold. Your beauty radiates both inside and out, and your love, care, and kindness never cease to amaze me.”

“I am with so much pride for the amazing young woman you’ve become, and the hard work and dedication you put into everything you do,” the doting mother continued. “You truly are the life of the party, bringing joy and laughter wherever you go. Love you endlessly!” She ended the caption with a pink hearts emoji.

In addition to the post, Teresa shared birthday moments in her story. One clip showed Milania standing in front of balloons while a heart-shaped cake that had the words, “THAT BICH SINCE 06” on it was in front of her. The birthday girl wore a black and white Chanel outfit and joked that the “T” was missing from the cake’s message.

Before Milania, who is the second youngest of Teresa’s four daughters, turned 18, she revealed she’ll soon be attending the University of Tampa in Florida. She announced the news in an Instagram story and will be part of the class of 2028. Teresa shared the news in her own story as well by posting a photo of her acceptance email.

“Congratulations,” she wrote. “So happy for you. Love you.”

Teresa also revealed that in addition to the University of Tampa, Milania was accepted to Michigan State University, West Virginia University, Penn State University, Indiana University, the University of Alabama, the University of South Carolina, and Sacred Heart University. At this time, it’s unclear what Milania plans to major in when she starts her time at college later this year.