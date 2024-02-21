DDG Admits Halle Bailey’s Pregnancy ‘Just Happened’: ‘We Weren’t Aiming For a Baby’

View gallery Image Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Halle Bailey’s boyfriend, DDG, is airing out the details of the Little Mermaid star’s pregnancy. In an upcoming interview on The Jason Lee Show, the 26-year-old rapper answered a few questions about their decision to keep their first child a secret until earlier this year.

“We weren’t aiming for a baby, but it just kinda happened,” DDG said in a clip from the interview, obtained by PEOPLE. He then added, “What are we going to do?”

Host Jason Lee described the build-up to the moment when Halle, 23, and DDG discovered that she was expecting their baby, son Halo.

“You’re on tour, and you’re successful in your own right and have been,” Jason pointed out. “She’s successful in her own right, and just came out of the biggest movie, like ever, and all the drama that came with that. … That’s a very big adult conversation in your early 20s.”

In response, DDG explained that “both” of them “have the same interest in being parents.”

“And I feel like she always wanted to be a mom,” he continued. “We always kind of just give off that energy, and I always wanted a kid. So, from there, we just made the decision to go through with it.”

Toward the end of 2023, social media users bombarded Halle and DDG with pregnancy accusations. Many pointed to the clothing that the Color Purple star was wearing at the time to public events, which seemingly covered her stomach. Without confirming or denying the fact that she was pregnant, Halle explained during her December 2023 Variety “Actors on Actors” interview that she has experienced the downside of fame ever since landing the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

“That’s what people don’t realize — we’re granted amazing opportunities and able to be seen on massive screens, but there is a dissociation,” the Chloe x Halle singer explained. “People start taking you away from being a real human being that has feelings and reacts to things. That was definitely something that I had to navigate.”

One month later, the Grammy Award nominee confirmed in an Instagram post that she and DDG had welcomed their son. In her announcement, Halle included a photo of her baby boy’s small hand, wearing a bracelet that read, “Halo.”

Since then, Halle has addressed why she chose to keep her pregnancy away from the public eye.

“I just wanted to make sure I had a beautiful, private healthy time in my journey,” the “Angel” artist explained. “Honestly, I stayed off of all social media. I really tried to just to keep myself sane and OK.”