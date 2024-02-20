Madonna Falls Backwards in Her Chair During Seattle Concert & Keeps on Singing

The show must go on! Madonna handled an on-stage tumble like the pro that she is, as seen in several new social media videos. While performing her hit song “Open Your Heart” in Seattle this past weekend, the 65-year-old Queen of Pop and a backup dancer took a tumble together.

The now-viral clip shows a dancer dragging Madonna upstage while the singer sat in a chair. The dancer quickly recovered by pulling the chair away from her, while she remained on the floor. Rather than stop the performance, Madonna continued to sing the chorus of the song while lying across the stage. Fans cheered her on as she continued to sing.

After she stood up to mount the chair again, a cameraman offered his hand to help her up, and Madonna smiled the whole way through.

@Madonna took a little fall on stage tonight in Seattle. She was a good sport about it. It was a great show. pic.twitter.com/4gX2J8Re1N — NaterTater (@N8R_T8R85) February 19, 2024

The “Like a Virgin” hitmaker is currently on her Celebration Tour, which is set to conclude in April. The tour began in October 2023 after being postponed because Madonna was hospitalized for a bacterial infection earlier that year. She was admitted to the ICU and made a full recovery.

Page Six reported in June 2023 that she was rushed to a New York City hospital and was intubated. Shortly after the report surfaced, Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed the news and explained the ordeal in a social media announcement.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” Guy explained. “Her health is improving. However, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Toward the end of that month, the “La Isla Bonita” artist was discharged from the hospital. In July 2023, Madonna broke her silence on the hospitalization in an Instagram post.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing an encouragement,” she began in her note. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life. My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Madonna is a mom to her kids, Lourdes Leon, David Banda, Rocco, Mercy and twins Stella and Estere.