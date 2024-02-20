Beyonce Reveals Her Battle With Psoriasis as She Opens Up About Her ‘Deeply Personal Journey’ in New Interview

Beyoncé revealed that she struggled with psoriasis as a child while promoting her new hair care line, Cécred. The “Summer Renaissance” singer, 42, did an interview with Essence published February 19 where she explained how her “deeply personal journey” with her hair inspired her to start her new business, which officially launched on February 20.

“I have many beautiful memories attached to my hair,” Bey said. “The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey. From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis — these moments have been sacred to me.”

Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp, according to the Mayo Clinic. It’s a common, chronic disease with no cure.

Beyoncé created Cécred (pronounced “sacred”) as an homage to her mom Tina Lawson, who used to own a salon in Texas. In the Essence interview, the superstar explained how much she learned from spending time in the salon as a child.

“The conversations and debates in the salons and barbershops create a sense of community for the people who look to it as a retreat from their everyday lives,” Beyoncé explained. “For them, it’s a place to feel beautiful and vent, laugh, share secrets and pass down wisdom. It’s the most consistent community gathering we have. It’s so important that it’s a sanctuary.”

Bey also revealed how she came up with the name for her new hair care line. “I took the end of my name, Cé, and made it the beginning of the word sacred to create Cécred. From my mother’s salon, daily rituals with my father, and years of experience in developing a hair care line, the journey has been just that: Cécred,” she said.

Beyoncé announced her latest business venture via Instagram on February 6, with a cryptic video featuring home footage from her mom’s former salon. She sent a marketing email to her fans to share her excitement at creating her first hair care line, which offers shampoos, scalp scrubs, conditioners, treatment masks, and more beauty products.

“It has always been a dream of mine to create a hair care line,” Beyoncé said, according to ABC News. “That’s why I’m so proud to share Cécred, which celebrates and honors the wisdom in our hair. I’m excited that you are now part of this community and can help to build an intimate and powerful space where we can share our journeys, our hair secrets and protect all things sacred.”