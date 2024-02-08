Beyonce’s Hair Care Line: All You Need to Know About Cécred

Beyoncé has already dominated the music industry, and now she has her sights set on the hair care business. The Grammy Award winner, 42, officially announced her new hair care line, Cécred, via Instagram on February 6. Bey posted a cryptic video with home footage from her mom Tina Knowles‘ former salon, Headliners Hair Salon, which is where Bey worked her first job before becoming a superstar. “Hair is sacred,” Beyonce wrote in the caption.

Beyoncé previously teased her hair care brand back in May 2023. She shared a note on Instagram that hinted towards the business venture. “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” Bey wrote. “I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy.”

Here is everything you need to know about Cécred, including when it comes out, the products that will be sold, and more.

What Is Cécred?

Cécred is Beyoncé’s first hair care line. The name of the business is pronounced like “sacred,” which explains why Beyoncé said that “hair is sacred” when she announced the brand. The accent mark on Cécred is seemingly a reference to the singer’s name.

“It has always been a dream of mine to create a hair care line,” Beyoncé said in a marketing email sent to fans, according to ABC News. “That’s why I’m so proud to share Cécred, which celebrates and honors the wisdom in our hair. I’m excited that you are now part of this community and can help to build an intimate and powerful space where we can share our journeys, our hair secrets and protect all things sacred.”

What Products & Services Will Be Offered By Cécred?

The products being sold by Cécred have yet to be revealed, since the line hasn’t officially launched yet. But according to CNN, a trademark request filed in the summer of 2022 cleared the company for production of hair care preparations, candles, vitamin supplements, electric hair styling tools, combs, hair accessories, pillow cases and four other goods and services categories.

When Is Cécred Launching?

Be ready Beyhive! Beyoncé’s hair care line will be available on Tuesday, February 20. Fans can sign up for email updates on the Cécred website right now.