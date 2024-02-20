Beyonce’s Hair Care Line: All You Need to Know About Cécred

Beyoncé has already dominated the music industry, and now she has her sights set on the hair care business. The Grammy Award winner, 42, officially announced her new hair care line, Cécred, via Instagram on February 6. Bey posted a cryptic video with home footage from her mom Tina Knowles‘ former salon, Headliners Hair Salon, which is where Bey worked her first job before becoming a superstar. “Hair is sacred,” Beyonce wrote in the caption.

The products dropped on February 20, 2024, with Queen Bey announcing that her charity, BeyGOOD, would join with the brand in partnership to launch a scholarship fund. “We are proud to announce the Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund, which will provide financial support to cosmetology students and professional hair stylists within the beauty industry,” an Instagram post on BeyGOOD’s account read on Tuesday. “An annual $500,000 will be given in scholarships and salon business grants across five markets, the schools were chosen for their large, diverse community of hair stylists in : Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and New Jersey.”

Beyoncé previously teased her hair care brand back in May 2023. She shared a note on Instagram that hinted towards the business venture. “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” Bey wrote. “I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy.”

Here is everything you need to know about Cécred, the new products being sold, and more.

What Is Cécred?

Cécred is Beyoncé’s first hair care line. The name of the business is pronounced like “sacred,” which explains why Beyoncé said that “hair is sacred” when she announced the brand. The accent mark on Cécred is seemingly a reference to the singer’s name.

“It has always been a dream of mine to create a hair care line,” Beyoncé said in a marketing email sent to fans, according to ABC News. “That’s why I’m so proud to share Cécred, which celebrates and honors the wisdom in our hair. I’m excited that you are now part of this community and can help to build an intimate and powerful space where we can share our journeys, our hair secrets and protect all things sacred.”

What Products & Services Will Be Offered By Cécred?

The products being sold by Cécred were revealed on the brand’s launch date of February 20, 2024 — but there may be more to come. According to CNN, a trademark request filed in the summer of 2022 cleared the company for production of hair care preparations, candles, vitamin supplements, electric hair styling tools, combs, hair accessories, pillow cases and four other goods and services categories.

The silicone free and cruelty free haircare line currently offers the Foundation collection, including a Hydrating Shampoo, Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub, Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual, Moisturizing Deep Conditioner, Nourishing Hair Oil, a Ritual Shaking Vessel, Moisture Sealing Lotion, and Reconstructing Treatment Mask. The products currently run between $20 and $52.00.

Beyonce credits her mother, former hairstylist Tina Knowles, with inspiring the collection. “I have vivid memories of my mother working as a hairstylist right from our home,” Beyonce told Essence for an interview published February 20. “She built a small salon at the back of our house, and I can recall catching glimpses of her while I watched cartoons or played with my dolls and toys. These moments are etched into every corner of my childhood memories.”

When Is Cécred Launching?

Beyoncé’s hair care line was made available on Tuesday, February 20. Fans can sign up for email updates and shop for the newly launched Foundation collection at the official Cécred website.