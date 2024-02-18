Taylor Swift Says She Was a ‘Lonely Millennial Woman’ During COVID Quarantine Despite Joe Alwyn Romance

Taylor Swift, 34, called herself a “lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair,” when describing her time in COVID quarantine, during Saturday’s Eras Tour show in Melbourne, Australia. The singer, who was dating Joe Alwyn in 2020, was describing how she felt when she wrote her two surprise albums, Folklore and Evermore, that same year, while on stage at the packed venue. The comment immediately got her fans’ attention both at the show and online

“[I was] imagining that, instead of being a lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair drinking my weight in white wine, I was a ghostly Victorian lady wandering through the woods with a candle in a candlestick holder, and I wrote only on parchment with a feathered quill,” she said in a video, which was shared by a fan, from the memorable moment. “That was in my mind, what I thought I looked like writing ‘Folklore.’”

“lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair drinking her weight in white wine” is crazy to say about the times when you’ve been in a longterm relationship, like it should tell y’all it all

pic.twitter.com/W8v7sMlx5j — ver🪩nica⸆⸉ (@VIsOnCorneliaSt) February 17, 2024