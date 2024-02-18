Mark Wahlberg Jokes About Not Being in Dunkin’ Commercial With Ben Affleck & Matt Damon: ‘I’m Working My Way in’

Mark Wahlberg, 52, jokingly admitted he doesn’t know why he wasn’t a part of the now viral Dunkin’ commercial that premiered during the Super Bowl last week. The actor, who is a fellow Boston native like the ad’s stars, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, was asked why he was absent from the funny feature, which also features former longtime New England Patriots player Tom Brady, during an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, and he didn’t hesitate to make some cheeky comments.

“I was thinking the same thing. I have no idea. I’m from the wrong side of the tracks, I think,” he lightheartedly told host Stephen Colbert, referring to Ben and Matt being from Cambridge and him being from the South Boston neighborhood of Dorchester.

“I’m trying to work my way into [their] good graces, but very, very funny,” he added. “Hopefully they’ll give me the call one of these days. I’m still waiting patiently.”

In the Dunkin’ commercial, Ben, Matt, and Tom are in a hilarious Boston-bred boy band called The DunKings as Ben’s real-life wife Jennifer Lopez pretends to be annoyed behind a soundboard in a studio. The ad also had extended cuts and various versions that the company released after the Super Bowl.

In addition to asking about the Dunkin’ ad, Stephen asked Mark if he attended the Super Bowl, which took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, where the talented star recently moved. He admitted he did attend but only stayed until halftime, when Usher performed, and then went home. Stephen then joked if he was intimidated by the singer’s abs.

“No, I didn’t know if he was going to come out with the abs or if he was just going to do the hip thrusts,” Mark said. “I had no idea what he was going to do. But I actually went to do some stuff to promote the movie. And then I promised my wife I would be home.”

Mark also said he wanted to leave the Super Bowl early because he has some difficulties in the past. “Last time we went to a Super Bowl, it was the Patriots versus the Falcons and people always wondered why I left at halftime, but [my son] was an 8-year-old and he was screaming and cursing at the top of his lungs because they were down 28 to 3,” he recalled. “And we were embarrassed, so I didn’t know what he was going to do at the game.”