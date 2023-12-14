Mark Wahlberg’s Son Michael, 17, Looks So Grown Up at ‘The Family Plan’ Premiere With His Dad

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Michael Wahlberg made a rare red carpet appearance alongside his dad, Mark Wahlberg, at the premiere of his film The Family Plan in Las Vegas. The 17-year-old posed for pictures at the December 13 event with the 52-year-old movie star and Michael’s mother, Rhea Durham.

For the evening, Mark wore a handsome yet simple black suit, and Michael arrived wearing a white sweatshirt and black pants. Rhea, 45, stunned in an all-black ensemble for the evening. In addition to Michael, Rhea and Mark also share their 15-year-old son, Brendan, and daughters Ella, 20, and Grace, 13.

Since his latest film is all about family, the Uncharted actor gave some insight into the dynamic he shares with his three kids.

“I’ve got a teenager who won’t stop playing the video games. I’ve got a daughter who thinks she knows everything and [me and Rhea] are complete idiots in many, many ways,” Mark told PEOPLE on the red carpet that night.

Mark’s new movie follows his character, Dan Morgan: a former Army Special Forces and Delta operator, who later became the deadliest assassin in the world. After his past comes back to haunt him, Dan brings his wife and kids on a family road trip to Vegas in order to face the person who wants to kill him. Meanwhile, Dan tries to keep his former career a secret from his family.

Last year, the Ted star opened up while appearing on The Talk about dedicating his free time to raising his and Rhea’s children. During the interview, Mark explained why he moved to Nevada with his family.

“Every free moment that I have, I’m at home,” he pointed out. “I moved to Nevada where, after this gubernatorial election, hopefully we go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get tax credits for the state, build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0 — I want to be able to work from home.”

Mark recalled moving to California “many years ago to pursue acting” yet has “only made a couple of movies in the entire time that [he] was there.”

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us [to live here],” Mark concluded.