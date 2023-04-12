Mark Wahlberg’s Daughter, 13, Trolls Actor Over Early Sleep Schedule & More In Hilarious Video

Mark Wahlberg’s daughter, Grace, 13, made a parody video of the actor, which Mark then posted to Instagram earlier this week. In the clip, Grace is decked out in head-to-toe apparel from Mark’s Municipal Sport Utility Gear clothing line. She goes on to list every article of clothing on her body, from the shoes to the shorts, sweatshirt and hat. Then, she plugs another one of her famous father’s brands, his Performance Inspired workout supplements.

“Performance Inspired, inspire to be better,” Grace says, mocking Mark’s own promotional videos. “Stay prayed up, make your protein shakes.” To close out the video, Grace also jokes about Mark’s notorious early bedtime, adding, “What time is it? Oh, 8 a.m.? I gotta go to bed.” In 2018, Mark revealed that he woke up at 2:30 in the morning to get a jumpstart on his early routine, which included two workouts amidst work, family time, hobbies and meals. He listed his bedtime as 7:30 p.m. in the viral revelation.

However, in 2022, Mark revealed to the Wall Street Journal that he’d changed his schedule a bit and started sleeping in until around 3:30 or 4:00 a.m. However, he said he was still going to sleep at 7:30 in the evening. The change in schedule was due to his newfound intermittent fasting diet, which meant skipping the morning meal that used to take up some of his pre-workout time.

Grace is the youngest daughter who mark shares with his wife Rhea Durham, who he’s been with for more than 20 years total. The two tied the knot in 2009 and also share another daughter, Ella, who is 19, along with sons Michael, 17, and Brendan, 14. After living in California for many years, the family recently moved to Nevada, which was a decision Mark and Rhea made for the kids. “To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us,” the actor explained.