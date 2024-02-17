Robert Irwin Splits From Rorie Buckey After One-Year Romance

Robert Irwin and his girlfriend Rorie Buckey have called it quits. The 20-year-old son of the late crocodile hunter Steve Irwin and the 19-year-old Curtin University student both took to Instagram to share a joint message that announced the split. They also expressed their appreciation for each other.

“We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future,” the joint message read. “We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths. We won’t be commenting further on this, and really appreciate your respect and privacy at this time.”

Robert and Rorie’s message comes after they were first romantically linked in November 2022. They went public with their romance in July 2023, when they attended the Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One together. They also made their red carpet debut when they attended the 2023 Earthshot Prize in Singapore in November 2023, and would sometimes share cute posts about each other on social media.

In September 2023, Rorie shared a now deleted video of her and Robert in New York. “R&R take on NYC!! 🌟,” she wrote in the caption. Robert also shared photos that same month of them painting together.

Robert’s sister, Bindi Irwin, also showed her support for their romance by sharing a group photo that included Rorie, who is the niece of late actor Heath Ledger, with family, including her and Robert’s mom and Steve’s widow, Terri Irwin, back in October 2023. “My brother’s gorgeous girlfriend, @roriebuckey – Sweetest soul, beautiful friend, I love her dearly and you’ll usually see Grace just following her around because she adores her,” she lovingly wrote in the caption, also referring to her adorable two-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Chandler Powell.

Bindi also praised Robert by calling him “the extrovert of our family, hilarious, and definitely on a giant non stop adventure in life.”