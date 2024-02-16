Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Take Their Twins on Separate Valentine’s Day Outings

Mariah Carey and ex Nick Cannon. split their co-parenting duties straight down the middle for Valentine’s Day! The “Honey” hitmaker took their 12-year-old son Moroccan out for a sweet dinner, and the serial dad treated twin Monroe to a daddy-daughter night out. In Mariah’s February 15 Instagram post, she sat in a red restaurant booth rocking a red top as her son kissed her on the cheek. Moroccan wore a casual black sweatshirt and held tight to a massive red heart balloon reading “Love You.” A second pic showed Mariah, 54, snuggling up with warm Chanel earmuffs and a coat as she leaned in for pic with Moroccan. “My funny Valentine,” she captioned the pic, alongside a row of double heart emojis.

Meanwhile Nick, 43, shared three pics [SEE HERE] from his dinner date with Monroe. The first pic showed two framed photos of the Wild ‘N Out star and his daughter posing at their table. The second showed two delicate cups of sweetened, candy-covered pink drinks, and a third photo showed Monroe posing in front of a pink rose covered wall with a neon sign reading, “All you need is love.” “Best Valentines Date Ever!!!” Nick captioned the February 15 Instagram post, alongside a row of red heart emojis.

Mariah and Nick boast a combined 20 million followers on the platform, and many couldn’t resist commenting the sweet date nights. “What a pure, eternal love you have with Roc and Roe. Nothing elusive about that!” wrote a fan of Mariah’s, while another remarked, You’re perfect @mariahcarey. God gave you the most important thing (your children) nothing better than you and them together.”

One of Nick’s followers gushed, “Aww it’s your first born miss Roe Roe,” with another wondering, “Where is the time going Roe is so big now!!”

Mariah and Nick married in 2008, welcomed their twins in 2011, and divorced in 2016. When asked about the possibility of reuniting with his famous ex following her split from Bryan Tanaka, the dad of 12 seemingly jumped at the chance. “Ask her, text me, we can talk through you,” he told E News earlier in February. “It’s Valentines in the air, you can be the chocolate cupid. Let’s do it, I’m with it.”