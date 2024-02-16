Beyonce Stuns in Striped Mini Dress as She Supports Destiny Child’s Kelly Rowland at Movie Premiere

Beyonce looked beautiful as she sported a black-and-white outfit to the premiere of her pal Kelly Rowland’s new movie Mea Culpa on Thursday, February 15. The “Break My Soul” popstar, 42, looked like she was in good spirits as she headed to support her former Destiny’s Child bandmate in the new thriller.

Beyonce’s long-sleeved mini-dress was entirely black-and-white stripes. The dress also had a matching hood, which the singer had pulled over her head. She also had a matching set of heels with a few star designs. She also rocked a thin pair of sunglasses and carried a black purse. Bey also gave fans a closer look at her dress in a post on Instagram, including a few photos of herself with her husband Jay-Z as well as Kelly.

For the premiere, Jay kept it simple and classic with a charcoal, gray suit, with a black tie and a matching hat. In one of the photos, he and Beyonce held hands while posing by an elevator. Kelly sported a long, brown coat with an orange bodysuit underneath. In the caption, Bey showed love to her former bandmate for the new movie. “Dats my best friend! Dats my best friend!!!!! So proud of you Kelly,” she wrote in the caption.

Beyonce has been showing support for tons of people while she’s been in the Big Apple recently. The premiere wasn’t the only place that she was seen out. She also was spotted in an eye-catching sequin dress and a cowboy hat (fitting as she prepares to drop a country album) as she watched her 19-year-old nephew Julez make his New York Fashion Week debut.

The premiere event came just days after Beyonce announced her Renaissance Act II album on Super Bowl Sunday. She announced the new album in a Super Bowl commercial for Verizon, and she dropped two new singles: “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” The record will be released on March 29.