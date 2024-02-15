Megan Fox Claps Back at Critics Who Claimed She Looks ‘Different’ in MGK, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Photo

Image Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Megan Fox didn’t let the critics have the last laugh! The 37-year-old actress posted a carousel of pictures alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, and friends Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and used it as an opportunity to slam social media users for apparently saying she looked “different.”

“Oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all,” Megan captioned her Instagram post on Wednesday, February 14. “Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan [sic].”

Many Instagram commenters didn’t appreciate Megan’s “Ukrainian doll” reference, especially amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Several accused her of xenophobia, while one wrote that it was “very rude of [her] to speak like that about Ukrainian women.” In response to this commenter, Megan replied that she didn’t intend to offend anyone.

“Dear God, that is NOT what I meant,” the Transformers star responded. “Ukrainian women are hot af and so, in my imagination, the blowup dolls would also be hot. Let a girl make a joke for f**ks sake [sic].”

The Till Death actress’ pictures were taken at a Super Bowl after-party that celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the San Francisco 49ers. For the night out, Megan wore a black graphic crewneck sweatshirt and tied her newly-dyed pink hair in an updo. As for MGK, 33, the “My Ex’s Best Friend” rocker wore a black bomber jacket, which read “Nascar” on the front.

As for Taylor, 34, the “Karma” artist rocked a black cut-out sleeveless top with matching pants, whereas her boyfriend, Travis, 34, donned a sparkling long-sleeved shirt and sunglasses.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship — and engagement — has come into question over the past year. In February 2023, breakup rumors surfaced online after Megan posted and quickly deleted a picture on Instagram with the cryptic caption, “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath,” which is a lyric from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me.” However, all seemed well by April 2023 when they were seen together in public.

It’s still unclear, though, when Megan and MGK are planning to walk down the aisle, as the two got engaged in 2022.