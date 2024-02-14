Sydney Sweeney Hangs Upside Down While Rocking Spider-Woman Costume in ‘Madame Web’ BTS Photos

Sydney Sweeney spun a sexy web for fans as she hung upside down in her Spider-Woman costume. In a Valentine’s Day Instagram post, the bombshell actress was seen in several behind the scenes snapshots from the set of Madame Web, rocking her skintight silver and black bodysuit and looking gorgeous in red hair. In the first snap, (see below), she reclined on a black leather couch with the top half of the bodysuit pulled down to reveal a skin-toned under-bodysuit, and her mysterious face mask still on. In the second snap, she expertly hung upside down while attached to ropes, her hair falling down around her face.

Yet another showed her training for her character’s difficult stunts, hovering in the air via ropes in a gym setting. Additional snapshots showed the White Lotus star goofing around behind the scenes with various pals, including an adorable dog. In the final pic, she showed off Madame Web promotional ball caps. “Happy valentine’s day to you and my boo crew,” she captioned the photo carousel on Wednesday, adding, “@madameweb is in theaters now.”

Sydney has 17.4 million followers on IG, many of whom couldn’t wait to sound off in the comments thread. “Can’t wait to see Madame web!!!!” declared a fan, while another remarked, “You’re without a doubt a whole generation’s (and century’s) sex symbol, Happy Valentine’s Day.” A third gushed, “Awesome!!!! Love the costume!” while a fourth wrote, “Happy Valentines to our favorite Spider-Woman.”

Sydney, 26, is clearly having a great time with the character. In an August 2023 interview, she admitted she was thrilled when cast in one of the movie’s two starring roles. “I was freaking out, of course. I went straight to the comic store, and I bought every comic that mentioned my character.” She told Variety at the time, explaining, “I think it’s different from what people expect a superhero movie to be.”

The film hit theaters on February 14, and stars Sydney as Julia Cornwall (nee Carpenter) and Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb.