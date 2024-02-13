Nick Carter’s Sister Bobbie Jean Carter’s Cause of Death Revealed

Bobbie Jean Carter‘s cause of death has been revealed, according to new report. The sister of Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter died at the age of 41 of a fatal drug overdose, TMZ reported. Her official cause of death is intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner in Florida via the outlet. The death has also reportedly been ruled as an accident by the Medical Examiner.

Bobbie Jean’s cause of death comes after she was found unresponsive in her bathroom in Tampa, FL while on probation on a drug-related charge. The Medical Examiner’s report said her roommate had contact with her at 6:30 AM on December 23 , but at around 7 AM, the roommate found Bobbie Jean unresponsive on the bathroom floor and called 911. First responders tried to save her life, but she was transported to a Tampa hospital and pronounced dead.

Bobbie Jean, who left behind her daughter, Bella, 8, is the third Carter sibling to have an untimely death. Her sister Leslie Carter died of an overdose at the age of 25 in 2012 and her brother Aaron died of drowning at the age of 34 in 2022. Their father, Robert Gene Carter, also passed away in 2017.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” Bobbie Jean’s mother, Jane Carter, said in a statement shortly after her death.

Bobbie Jean’s sister Angel Carter also broke her silence after her death with a touching post. “To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit,” she wrote in part of the message. “Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.”

Nick also later took to Instagram to share a message about the loss. “It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean,”he wrote alongside a throwback photo of the two siblings holding hands in swimsuits. “I am completely heartbroken. Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”