Kim Kardashian Stuns in Racy Plunging Top & Cowgirl Hat While Hanging With La La Anthony & Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, 43, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share epic new photos of her and her family and friends having the time of their lives while looking stylish at Michael Rubin‘s annual Super Bowl party. The SKIMS creator wore a sleeveless dark brown plunging top with matching flared out jeans and a black cowgirl hat to the bash. She had her long dark hair down and held a black purse as she posed with sister Khloe Kardashian and friend Lala Anthony.

Khloe also looked gorgeous in a white sleeveless crop top under a long white coat, white distressed wide leg jeans, and point white shoes. She also had her long blonde hair down. Lala wore a black leather sleeveless crisscross top, white distressed jeans, and silver pointed shoes. She had her hair pulled back and added hoop earrings and necklaces to her look.

Kim and Khloe’s sister Kendall Jenner also joined them for the festivities and wore a black and red leather cropped jacket and black mini skirt. She had her hair down and flashed a lot of smiles as she happily posed with Kim and other partygoers. Other stars seen at the bash include Remy Ma, Winnie Harlow, Tiffany Haddish, Gayle King, Savannah James, Travis Scott, and The Chainsmokers.

Kim’s post about her outing with her family and friends, which happened last weekend, comes after she made headlines for attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. She was joined by Khloe, Kendall, Winnie and more, and wore a black sleeveless outfit and black baseball cap. Her suite at Allegiant Stadium appeared to be laid back as the group watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in a game that went into overtime.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Kim took to Instagram to share a photo of herself catching a football as she rocked a black bikini top and ripped jeans. She had her hair pulled back and was outside near a pool at night. “game time,” she captioned it with a football emoji.