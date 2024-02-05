Beyonce Rocked a White Cowboy Hat to the Grammys & We Found a Similar One

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

we may receive an affiliate commission.

Beyoncé didn’t make an appearance on the red carpet last night, but she quietly snuck into the Grammy Awards in a chic outfit that was hard to miss. She wore a trendy white cowboy hat with a patterned blazer and matching skirt. The white cowgirl hat she wore over her bleach-blonde hair exuded a stylish and playful charm. If you’re looking to replicate the look, you’re in luck. The Lanzom Retro Felt Wide Brim Hat on Amazon is the same shade, has a similar style, and is a fun accessory to add to your closet.

Whether you have a costume party, you’re taking a trip to Nashville for a Bachelorette party, or you just want to add some Western flair to your style — this is the way to go. Beyoncé is the perfect example of having your accessories be the star of the show and this hat is no exception. It’s a felt material, so it’s good quality, sturdy, and comfortable to keep on your head. The hat is super lightweight, so it won’t weigh down on your head or cause any discomfort. White isn’t the only color option as well — there’s pink, red, yellow, and more.

Since the hat is so simple, you can also add some of your own accessories to it. A customer shared their experience: “The hat fits very well and comfortably. It was good quality with soft material. I attached some rhinestones around the edge to spice it up a little and I love it!!!,” the reviewer shared. Another said, “My daughter absolutely loves this hat! It’s very comfortable, fits her head well, and holds its shape nicely. Great price too!”