Dakota Johnson Turns Up the Heat in Sheer Chain Metal Dress at the ‘Madame Web’ Premiere

Dakota Johnson channeled her Madame Web character, Cassandra Webb, while celebrating the premiere of her new Marvel film. The 34-year-old actress wore a sheer chain metal dress — that looked similar to an intricate web — at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, February 12. Dakota’s dress was complete with sparkling jewels and a plunging neckline. She wore a nude bodysuit underneath the dress.

As for her shoes, Dakota rocked a pair of open-toed black heels that were partially covered by the bottom of her dress. The Fifty Shades star wore minimal pieces of jewelry, including a white necklace with a silver pendant. Dakota let her brunette hair down and had on a touch of makeup, including light lipstick and smoky eyeshadow.

Dakota plays Cassandra Webb, an awkward paramedic-turned-clairvoyant superhero, in her new movie, which is out in theaters on February 14. Her co-stars include Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabel Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott, who were all at the premiere at the Regency Village Theatre. Dakota took a number of pictures on the red carpet with Sydney, 26, who wore a dark strapless corset gown.

Dakota has been busy doing press for Madame Web, which is her very first superhero film. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress admitted that she was initially skeptical about doing the movie. “I got sent this script, and I was like, ‘I don’t know about me being a superhero,’ ” she said. “I was sort of mystified by her powers. I felt like, ‘Oh, I really would love to see that superhero. I would love to see a young woman whose superpower is her mind.’ ”

Dakota also talked about how much she “trusted” director SJ Clarkson when they were making the film. “I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion. That to me was absolutely psychotic,” she explained. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an okay job!’ But I trusted her.”

Madame Web is a Sony-Marvel movie, so it’s set in the same universe as the Venom films and Morbius. Filming took place from July 2022 to January 2023 in Massachusetts, with a budget of $80 million.