Tom Sandoval Makes Out With New Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson in the Middle of His Concert

It looks like Tom Sandoval has officially moved on from the Scandoval era. The Vanderpump Rules star, 40, has been dating his new girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, and the two were seen making out at his latest concert at The Majestic Ventura Theater in Ventura, California.

According to a viral social media clip, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman was seen singing shirtless during the February 9 show. He took a moment to extend his hand to Victoria, who was standing in the crowd to support him. They shared a kiss, then Tom continued the performance as the surrounding fans cheered him on.

Two days prior, the Bravo personality opened up about his newfound romance with Victoria, whom he called his latest “addiction” and described her successful modeling career.

“This week, my addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with,” Tom said on Billie Lee’s “Billie and the Kid” podcast. “She’s definitely super awesome, and she’s one of the sweetest people. Obviously I have known her for a really long time, but we went on our first date last night. … She is a model, she works a lot and she is very successful. She does well for herself but she is also very humble and really cool. She is just a very sweet, thoughtful person.”

Billie also complimented Victoria during the podcast episode, recalling how the model had sent her flowers after having a bad day. Victoria’s sweet and thoughtful nature, Tom noted, turns him on “so much.”

Tom’s reputation took a serious hit last year after his former girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, discovered that he had been cheating on her with their co-star Rachel Leviss. The fallout from Tom and Rachel’s affair affected the friendships of the entire cast, and Rachel, 29, did not return to film season 11 of VPR. Instead, the former pageant queen started her own podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” a title that was inspired by a former castmate that tried to “control” her, Rachel exclusively told Hollywood Life in her February digital cover story.

“The title came from a cast member’s attempt to control me,” Rachel — who has since cut off all contact from Tom — said. “This person actually used the words, ‘The last thing we need you to do right now is to go rogue,’ while I was at an inpatient treatment facility — in reference to me coming back to do the show. It symbolizes breaking free from coercive control and toxic relationships.”