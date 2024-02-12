Halle Bailey Rocks Tiny Crop Top & Jeans at Super Bowl With Sister Chloe 1 Months After Announcing Birth of Son Halo

Halle Bailey, 23, and her big sister Chloe Bailey, 25, were a fashionable pair as they hit up the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday! In couple of pics you can see below, the Little Mermaid star rocked a tiny black crop top and a pair of high waisted jeans, layered with a denim, fur lined coat, for the biggest game of the year. Chloe rocked a plunging black bodysuit, a black leather jacket, and a crucifix necklace as she cuddled up with her sister for a pic from the stands, where the Kansas City Chiefs would eventually win over the San Franciso 49ers. Another pic showed Halle solo, showing off her post-baby physique.

“My sister took me to the superbowl!” Halle happily announced in the caption. Many of Halle’s 8.3 million followers on the platform were thrilled to see her enjoying the big game — also attended by a laundry list of other celebs. “That should have been y’all performing at the Super Bowl,” remarked a fan, while another wrote, “Chloe is literally the hot rich auntie I love it!”

“You look mad GOOD per usual,” gushed a third, with a fourth recalling their Chloe X Halle days (which are reportedly in the works again.) “You guys are way too beautiful,” they wrote. “I saw Chloe’s TikTok and it just brought back the memories of you two being a duo. I think all of the ChloexHalle fans know what this means though!”

Halle and her sister both looked stunning and fashionable on their outing, and in a late 2023 interview, Halle explained how her older sibling helped her with her style. “My confidence has gotten deeper and bigger with the help of my sister,” she told Cosmopolitan in September. “She’s always been an extroverted, sexy, demanding kind of presence.” She continued, “As I’ve watched her, I’m like, ‘That’s so cool. I hope one day I can do that.’ She’s helping me find my footing in this whole adult-woman world.”

Halle announced the late 2023 arrival of her son Halo with boyfriend DDG in a January 6 Instagram post.