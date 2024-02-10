Luke Combs Praises Tracy Chapman After Their Grammys Duet in Touching Message: ‘We Were All in Awe of You’

Luke Combs, 33, took the time to express gratitude for his recent Grammy Awards experience and praised Tracy Chapman, 59, for her memorable duet with him, in a new Instagram post. The country singer shared epic photos from the event, including a few with Tracy, and added a thoughtful message in the caption.

“What an unreal Grammy week to say the least. There were so many laughs, tears, hugs, and cheers that it almost doesn’t seem real,” the message began. “From the hotel hangs and rehearsals, to the dinners and post show pizza, the vibes were HIGH. I want to thank my whole team for working tirelessly to make this happen and my wife for always being by my side, I love you.”

“When it comes to the performance it’s still hard to process how amazing it really was to be up there on that stage,” Luke continued. “No doubt a defining moment of my career. Tracy, I want to send my sincerest thanks to you for allowing me to be a part of your moment. Thank you for the impact you have had on my musical journey, and the musical journeys of countless other singers, songwriters, musicians, and fans alike. I hope you felt how much you mean to the world that night. We were all in awe of you up there and I was just the guy lucky enough to have the best seat in the house.”

Luke’s thankful post comes after he and Tracy wowed with their performance of Tracy’s 1988 hit “Fast Car” during the 2024 Grammy Awards last week. Luke’s 2023 cover release of the tune has gained popularity over the past year and the duet on-stage proved to be one this year’s best music award moments so far.

Apart from Luke and Tracy, another memorable Grammys performance was from legendary singer Joni Mitchell. The 80-year-old sang her iconic hit “Both Sides Now” in her first Grammys performance and received a standing ovation from the crowd.