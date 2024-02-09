Taylor Swift Nearly Falls Onstage Again at Tokyo ‘Eras Tour’ Concert: Watch

View gallery Image Credit: Christopher Jue/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Watch your step! Taylor Swift almost fell over again while performing at the Tokyo Dome on Friday, February 9. As she walked off the roof of the cabin, she could be seen seeming to miss a step during her performance of “the 1.” As Taylor spoke about the incident during her intro to “betty,” she admitted that it was “right as I was taking my harness off.” Thankfully, everything was okay.

During her intro to “betty,” which she played next, she spoke about nearly taking the tumble. “I almost fell off the folklore cabin, but I didn’t and that’s the lesson,” she said. “My life flashed before my eyes. Yeah, no, I’m good. It’s all good.”

Tay tripping on the folklore house 🫢 pic.twitter.com/q88XJBCwNs — Blair(Taylor’s version) (@Swiftiefor3ver) February 9, 2024

After recounting the trip, Taylor admitted that she was glad that she didn’t take a tumble. “I’m just so happy that I didn’t fall off the folklore cabin. You know what I mean?” she told the crowd in a fan-taken video. “What a great night in Tokyo.”

This hasn’t been Taylor’s only near fall during her Tokyo run of shows. She nearly fell off a chair during the Midnights portion of her set, while performing “Vigilante S**t” the night prior. Luckily, she handled it like a pro and managed to not fall over.

The “Shake It Off” popstar’s run of shows at the Tokyo Dome are her first of the year, and the first since she wrapped up the South American leg of her “Eras Tour” in November 2023. The shows are also her first since she announced her next album The Tortured Poets Department at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on February 4. During the first night of her Japanese run, Taylor explained why she announced the album at the award show. “I thought, ‘OK, so if I’m lucky enough to win one thing tonight, I’m just going to do it. I’m just going to announce my new album,'” she said. “My backup plan [was] I was going to do it tonight in Tokyo.”