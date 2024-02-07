Taylor Swift Expertly Handles Near On-Stage Fall While Dancing on Chair During ‘Eras’ Show: Watch

Taylor Swift, 34, proved she’s a pro when it comes to handling mishaps during her Eras Tour. The singer appeared to almost fall while performing her song “Vigilante Sh*t” during the first of many shows in Tokyo, Japan this week, but was able to recover quickly. In videos posted of the now viral moment, she can be seen squatting down and attempting to land on a chair she uses in the performance before slipping and catching herself just in time.

Once the videos made their way around social media, many of Taylor’s fans praised her for promptly landing on the chair despite the slip. “She’s been doing her squats bc i would’ve fallen right on my a**,” one fan hilariously commented while another shared that she’s “probably so strong that she could sit like that without the chair.” A third wrote, “she saved herself. she’s so strong” while a fourth added, “Glad she didn’t actually fall so I can laugh at this in good conscience.”

she’s been doing her squats bc i would’ve fallen right on my ass pic.twitter.com/cN9XFou1yO — kiks 💋⸆⸉ (@intoherfantasy) February 7, 2024

Taylor’s latest onstage mishap comes after she made headlines for announcing a brand-new album called The Tortured Poets Department during the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The talented songwriter’s 11th studio album will be released on April 19, and fans are already speculating what or who the songs could be about. She admitted she started writing for the album two years ago and kept it a “secret” until she felt it was “perfect” enough to add to her discography.

As fans gear up for Taylor’s new album, they’re also gearing up to see her at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Although her attendance hasn’t been confirmed, it’s very likely she’ll be there to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates as they play football against the San Francisco 49ers during the big game. The event takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and Taylor plays her last Tokyo show the day before, which should give her ample time to get there on a plane.

Taylor and Travis have been dating since last summer and she’s showed up to most of his games this NFL season. He’s also supported her by attending a few of her Eras Tour shows last year.