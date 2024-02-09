Britney Spears Dances in a Red Leather Bodysuit & Devil’s Horns in New Video

Britney Spears looked fabulous as she sported a sexy, red bodysuit in her latest dancing video on Instagram on Friday, February 9. The “Toxic” singer, 42, posted a short clip of herself dancing to the Black Eyed Peas’ tune “Electric City” in her home while she dressed up as a devil. She wrote that it was all part of a very belated Halloween celebration. “Missed Halloween last year so I got it back,” she wrote in the caption.

Besides the sexy red leather body suit, Britney also rocked a headband with devil horns on it. She also sported some black boots. She also danced with a small plastic pitchfork prop that you’d probably expect to find at any costume store in October. She looked like she was having a lot of fun as she busted moves to the Black Eyed Peas tune.

While Britney has been very sparing with the music that she’s released since being released from her conservatorship in 2021, she did collaborate with Black Eyed Peas member Will.I.Am on the 2023 track “Mind Your Business.” At the time the song came out, Will complimented Britney’s musical talent. “When you have that connection with music and rhythm and song and melody and harmony, and you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything that you’re going through. I see that every time I see [Britney] dance on her Instagram, I light up because I see how much she loves music,” he said in an interview with CBS Mornings.

Britney’s latest dancing video comes weeks after some drama between her and her ex Justin Timberlake as he prepares to release his new album Everything I Thought It Was. She’d originally complimented his new songs “Selfish” and “Sanctified,” but she then posted what appeared to be a diss after Justin seemingly took a dig at her during a live performance of “Cry Me a River.” As he introduced the song at a New York City show, he said, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f**king nobody.”

After the fact, Britney made a cryptic comment on Instagram. “Someone told me someone was talking s**t about me on the streets!” she wrote. “Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I’m not sorry!”