Teddi Mellencamp Gives Update on Melanoma Scars With Pink Bikini Photos

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum showed off her scar after having her 13th melanoma removed, while she spoke about how she's valuing her 'strength' in 2024.

February 8, 2024 11:53AM EST
Image Credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Teddi Mellencamp showed how her most recent surgery scar has been healing over a month and a half after undergoing her last surgery in an Instagram post on Monday, February 5. She posed a in pink bikini in the photos, and in one shot, she turned around to reveal her large back scar. While it’s still clearly visible, she does appear to be recovering from it well, and it looks like it’s healed up very much.  Aside from the back shot, Teddi, 42, also showed off a few photos showing her front and profile. She looked fabulous as she modeled the pink bathing suit.

In the caption, Teddi opened up about how each year she decides on a word to set the tone for the months to come. She had said that she had originally chosen “cope” to be her word as she had just gone through two years of facing melanoma, but she admitted that she was choosing something different. “I had convinced myself that this state of constant crushing anxiety was the new me and I just had to learn to ‘cope,'” she wrote. “But the truth is, EFF THAT. I have decided my word for 2024 is going to be STRENGTH. It’s been 6 weeks since my last surgery and I am cleared to do whatever it is I want.”

Teddi continued and showed her commitment to strength. “I am now focusing on how I can be the strongest version of me possible. I am committing to being in the best mental and physical shape I can be in. This year my primary focus (in addition to my fam) will be becoming my STRONGEST self yet,” she wrote.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Teddi was first diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in March 2022. Throughout her treatment for it, she’s shared quite a few photos and videos to keep fans up to date on how she’s been doing. She had her most recent surgery to remove her 13th melanoma in December 2023. After the surgery, she revealed that she was glad to have gotten it done. “Now I’m just waiting to be discharged to the nursing facility. It’s pretty painful but I am so grateful that they did such a great job,” she said in an Instagram Story at the time.

