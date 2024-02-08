Reba McEntire’s Boyfriend: Meet Rex Linn & Learn More About Her Past Marriages

Some of Reba McEntire’s most famous songs are about love, and the Queen of Country — who is performing the National Anthem during this year’s Super Bowl pregame — has been in a blissful relationship with her boyfriend, Rex Linn, for more than three years. As their romance took off in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two couldn’t enjoy in-person dates for quite some time. So, Reba saved Rex’s contact on her phone as “Rex Linn, long-distance boyfriend,” and she hasn’t changed it since! Keep reading to find out more about their relationship and Reba’s past marriages.

Charlie Battles

Reba and Charlie were married from 1976 to 1987. The former pair first met in the mid-1970s while Reba was becoming a rising star. She was 21 years old when they got married.

Since they ended their 11-year marriage, not much information has been released regarding their relationship, and it’s still unclear why Reba and Charlie called it quits

Narvel Blackstock

Narvel joined Reba as her guitarist in the 1980s, and the duo developed a solid working relationship at the time. Since she was still married to Charlie, the “One Promise Too Late” singer didn’t start dating Narvel until she finalized her divorce from Charlie.

Narvel eventually became the manage of Reba’s band, and they started dating in the late 1980s. In 1989, Reba and Narvel exchanged vows and welcomed their child, son Shelby Blackstock, in 1990.

In 2015, Narvel shocked Reba when he filed for divorce. The country music artist admitted she was stunned during an episode of her podcast, “Forging Your Own Path.”

“The divorce was not my choice. I did not want it at all,” Reba pointed out. “The people who were literally taking care of me and my company [and] my career left me. It was kind of a, as I call, come-to-Jesus meeting. I had to gather my wear with all.”

Anthony Lasuzzo

Reba and Anthony met in 2017 while Reba was on vacation in Wyoming, and the Reba alum once gushed over how “in love” they were during a 2019 interview with PEOPLE.

“We’re totally in love … absolutely,” she told the outlet before joking, “I wouldn’t put up with somebody for two years if I wasn’t in love with ’em! The old heart’s still beating.”

Despite enjoying a blissful romance, Reba and Anthony eventually split in 2019.

Rex Linn

Although Rex and Reba fell in love in 2020, they first met in 1991 on the set of The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. They didn’t keep in touch often until they reconnected in 2020 while working on Young Sheldon.

During a 2023 interview with TODAY, Reba recalled how Rex asked her out. “Rex texted me and said, ‘You’re coming to LA? Let’s have dinner,’” she explained. “I don’t know what it was about it. … I wanted to get in to see Rex so bad I could hardly stand it. We were inseparable.”