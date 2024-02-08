Pete Davidson Reportedly Snubs Matt Rife for Appearance at Radio City Show

Matt Rife didn’t have his surprise opening act, Pete Davidson, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City during the first night of his three-night stand. A new report claims that the 28-year-old comedian had asked the Saturday Night Live alum, 30, to surprise the crowd as his warm-up act, but Pete allegedly never showed.

Sources claimed that Pete had agreed to show up for night one but canceled on Matt just two hours before the show, Page Six reported on Wednesday, February 7. Radio City backstage insiders told the outlet that they had to rush to find a new opening act and managed to get one with just minutes to spare.

The outlet reported that a social media post clarified that comedian John Campanelli filled in for Pete at the last minute.

6 SOLD OUT SHOWS at RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🥰🥹 Thank you NYC! pic.twitter.com/s6W7TaZcoo — Matt Rife (@mattrife) February 6, 2024

Apparently, the first night of Matt’s big gig came jam-packed with drama. Aside from Pete’s reported cancellation, adult film star Lisa Ann was arrested at the show for allegedly disruptive behavior. However, she claimed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that she had only taken her phone out during the comedy show.

“So, I was dragged out of @mattrife show tonight in handcuffs, stating I was using my phone. I had not used my phone,” Lisa tweeted last weekend alongside a video of her being cuffed by police officers. “I was just enjoying the show. [Forty-five] minutes in handcuffs, sent to an ambulance and released. Meanwhile I missed the show I was so looking forward to.”

In a video of her being handcuffed, Ann was seen yelling, “I did nothing wrong! I didn’t touch my phone! I wanted to see Matt Rife because he’s a friend of mine … and I go to jail!”

As for Matt and Pete, it’s not currently clear where their working relationship or friendship stands. However, Matt made headlines late last year when he apologized to his and Pete’s ex-girlfriend Kate Beckinsale for jokingly telling the King of Staten Island actor to “run” from her.

“I gave that advice because I was only speaking from personal experience, having been together and finding out that we weren’t the most compatible match,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor explained to Elle in October 2023. “I wanted to make sure that both of them were careful with their emotions and didn’t head into something that they also wouldn’t, that also wouldn’t work out.”

Matt was referring to the comment he made in 2019 while speaking with TMZ. In the interview, the Ohio native advised Pete, “Enjoy it while you can. I hope they’re both happy, I hope that it can build to where it’s an established, good relationship. I wish them both the best. I hope they’re happy. I don’t really have any solid advice, just be careful.”