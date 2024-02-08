Lana Del Rey Reassures Her Fans That She Didn’t Feel ‘1 Ounce of Negative Emotion’ at Grammys After Losing

Lana Del Rey had a great time at the Grammys! Even though she didn’t take home any awards herself this year, the Born to Die singer, 38, told her fans that she didn’t have any hard feelings about the award show in an Instagram comment on Thursday, February 8. She assured fans that she was simply happy to attend the event in a short comment.

Lana had been nominated for five awards. Her LP Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard? was nominated for both Best Alternative Album and Album of the Year. Her single “A&W” was up for Song of the Year and Best Alternative Music Performance. Her Jon Batiste collaboration “Candy Necklace” was up for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance.

Responding to a fan’s post on Instagram, Lana reassured her fans that she was totally fine after the award show. “I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out. Get dressed up,” she wrote. “I literally did not feel 1 once of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony. It was pure funniness and laughter.”

🚨 CONFIRMED! Lana Del Rey does not give a f*ck about the Grammys pic.twitter.com/eA4rI9xNiP — The Cult Of Del Rey (@CinamonSluh) February 8, 2024

Besides her five nominations this year, the “Summertime Sadness” singer has been nominated six times prior, with her first nominations coming in 2014. In her first year as a nominee, she was up for Best Pop Vocal Album for Paradise and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Young and Beautiful.”

While Lana’s latest album may not have been awarded any Grammys, she does seem to be looking to the future and already be gearing up for her next full-length. She teased that her next effort will be a country record during an appearance at a Billboard event before the Grammys. She revealed that the record will be called Lasso and said that it would drop by September 2024. “If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening,” she said.