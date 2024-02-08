Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She ‘Spun Into a Tree’ & ‘Totaled’ Her Car in Terrifying Accident

Jenna Bush Hager, 42, was in a nerve-wracking car accident in recent weeks and took to the February 8 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna to recall the incident. The conversation unfolded after Willie Geist, who is filling in for Hoda Kotb, opened up about his daughter getting her driver’s license. “I got in one total wreck in my own driveway of late,” Jenna explained to her co-host. “But, no I’m pretty good.”

The 42-year-old then clarified that she “totaled” the vehicle during the mishap. “Totaled the car. Total loss,” Jenna shared during the clip. “Total loss as Henry [Hager] would like to say, total loss.” Willie then jumped in and revealed that during his high school years, he drove a car into a tree. This memory prompted Jenna to further explain that the recent incident also involved a tree along with an “icy” road.

“I had never heard of black ice. I didn’t know what would happen,” the mother-of-three said. “I hit it. I was going a little too fast, too, spun into a tree, that was it.” Despite the scare, Jenna reassured viewers that there were no injuries. “I wasn’t injured and we’re fine,” she added. The Sisters First co-author didn’t reveal who was in the car with her, if anyone.

Earlier in the same conversation, Jenna recalled her “first year” of driving and having “impulse control issues.” She even admitted that she’d been in around “13 accidents” with her sister, Barbara Bush, 42. “My first year of driving, I had a little impulse control issues, you know, my brain developed a little later, so I would just put it on, get in the car, speed back without ever looking back,” Jenna recalled. She later reassured Willie and viewers that the crashes were “minor, minor fender benders,” and “didn’t even require work done.”

Aside from the recent car incident, Jenna took to Instagram on February 4 to share an adorable photo with her pal, Savannah Guthrie, and their daughters. “The weekend looks better through rose colored glasses,” she captioned the post, seemingly referring to her friend’s sunglasses. The 52-year-old jumped into the comments and left a joke for Jenna. “also rosé glasses,” she joked. The two ladies appeared to have enjoyed a sunny weekend at the beach in Florida with Jenna’s daughter, Mila, 10, and Savannah’s mini-me, Vale, 9.